Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

