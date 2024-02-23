Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Reduced by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

