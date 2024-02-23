Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,023 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Celsius by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Celsius by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 133.61 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

