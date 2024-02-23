Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.48 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 63.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $466,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $164.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $165.86.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

