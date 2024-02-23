Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,089 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Alkermes worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,709,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

