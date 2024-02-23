Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 937 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $285.39 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

