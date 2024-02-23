Mariner LLC Acquires 150,542 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,542 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $73.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

