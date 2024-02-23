Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Shell by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shell Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SHEL opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74.
Shell Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
