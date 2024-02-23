Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,057 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LH opened at $217.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.81 and a 200-day moving average of $213.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

