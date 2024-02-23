Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 89.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $958.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $876.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $784.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $978.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

