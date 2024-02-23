Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.38. 185,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.60. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

