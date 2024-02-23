Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1,820.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,353 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. 276,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

