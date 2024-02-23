Covestor Ltd Sells 53 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MOH traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $405.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.50. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $407.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

