Covestor Ltd Purchases 514 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.77. 181,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,462. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

