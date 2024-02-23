Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE STZ opened at $245.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.