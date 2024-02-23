Syntax Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

