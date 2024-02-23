Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 288 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $513.15. 54,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.22. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $515.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.