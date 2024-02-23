Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $409,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

