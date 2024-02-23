River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 20.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in ResMed by 6.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,906,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in ResMed by 6,844.9% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 91,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $183.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

