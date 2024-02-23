Algert Global LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Duolingo worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $12,124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Duolingo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Duolingo by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,489,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,188 shares in the company, valued at $25,489,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -655.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average of $181.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

