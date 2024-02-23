Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 868.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.47. The company had a trading volume of 51,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $235.65. The firm has a market cap of $319.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

