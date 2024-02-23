Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,848,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.7 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $178.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $181.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,401 shares of company stock worth $10,398,184. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

