Syntax Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,919,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,536,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,656,000 after purchasing an additional 805,570 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 579,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,329,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

