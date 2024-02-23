Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 770 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $3,230,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.