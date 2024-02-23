Algert Global LLC Decreases Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.15% of WD-40 worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WD-40 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC opened at $264.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.22. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.29%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.