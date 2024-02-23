Syntax Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 23,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

