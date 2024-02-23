The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Position Trimmed by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $43.20 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 26.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

