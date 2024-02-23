Marriott International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 21,115 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 295% compared to the average daily volume of 5,352 call options.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

Marriott International stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.98. The stock had a trading volume of 426,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,273. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $252.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.78.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,976 shares of company stock valued at $23,705,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

