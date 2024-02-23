Certified Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 712,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,360. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $72.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

