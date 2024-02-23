Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $41.16 Million Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.49% of BlackBerry worth $41,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BlackBerry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 171.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 1,289,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.
In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,512. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
