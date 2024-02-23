Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $41,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Up 0.7 %

ROKU stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,963. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

