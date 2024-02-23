Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,120 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $30,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,311. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

