Covestor Ltd Has $148,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

