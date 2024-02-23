Covestor Ltd Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

