Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,379. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

