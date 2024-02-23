Covestor Ltd Purchases 618 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after buying an additional 121,432 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.67. 64,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $124.71.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

