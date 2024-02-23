McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.07. The stock had a trading volume of 628,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,726. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.20.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

