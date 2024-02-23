EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of Citizens worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIZN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Citizens Holding has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

