EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

