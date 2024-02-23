EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 171.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

PTF traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The company has a market capitalization of $371.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

