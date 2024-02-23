EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.84. 1,441,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.95.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

