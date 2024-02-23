EPG Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,857,000 after purchasing an additional 51,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,767,000 after acquiring an additional 515,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,739,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,011 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,618,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

