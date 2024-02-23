EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 82.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,214 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.20. 660,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

