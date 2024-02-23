iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 477,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

