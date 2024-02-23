iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. 477,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,417. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

