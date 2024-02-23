DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,589,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $108.31. 172,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,093. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

