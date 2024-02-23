EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $605,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $68.04. 3,048,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,840,988. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

