Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. This is a boost from Infomedia’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Infomedia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Insider Activity

In other Infomedia news, insider Edwina Gilbert purchased 25,000 shares of Infomedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.47 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$36,750.00 ($24,019.61). Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Infomedia Company Profile

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with body shops to sell OE collision parts; Microcat Market, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with repair shops to sell OE mechanical parts; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; and Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool.

