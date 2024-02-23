Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. This is a boost from Infomedia’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Infomedia Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.
Insider Activity
In other Infomedia news, insider Edwina Gilbert purchased 25,000 shares of Infomedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.47 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$36,750.00 ($24,019.61). Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
Infomedia Company Profile
Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with body shops to sell OE collision parts; Microcat Market, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with repair shops to sell OE mechanical parts; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; and Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infomedia
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Infomedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infomedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.