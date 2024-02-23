Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock remained flat at $262.88 during trading on Friday. 328,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.91. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $269.70. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.