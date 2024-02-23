Royal Bank of Canada Increases Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $14.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 62.8 %

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

MRVI stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,512,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.